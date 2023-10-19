WAUSAU – The Wausau West High School musical production “Man of La Mancha” will take the stage Nov. 3-5 at the James F. Veninga Theater on the UWSP Wausau campus.

In the midst of the Spanish Inquisition, the poet, Cervantes, and his man-servant find themselves facing trial against the inquisition and their fellow prisoners. To save his life’s work, Cervantes presents a play, telling the story of the mad knight of La Mancha, Don Quixote. Through twists and turns, the prisoners hear a tale of love, adventure, and what it takes to reach the “Impossible Dream.”

“It’s an emotional and fun production that we’ve all been working very hard to put together and bring to life,” said high-schooler Evie Del Conte.

If you go

What: “Man of La Mancha”

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 3; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 4; and 2 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: James F. Veninga Theater on the UWSP Wausau campus, 625 Stewart Ave.

Cost: $15

Tickets are available at https://gofan.co/app/school/WI25048?activity=Performing%20Arts.

