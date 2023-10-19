By Nathan Denzin, BADGER STRIPES

The Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team has yet to lose a set since September 17, over 30 days ago.

You might be thinking – that’s not that surprising, Wisconsin is the top team in the country and has been for a few years. But I think you misunderstand what I’m saying here.

The Badgers have not only won all eight matches this month, but it has shut its opponents out every single time.

Since going down 0-2 against Florida in September, Wisconsin has rattled off 27 straight set wins – coming back to defeat the Gators 3-2 and then winning their next eight matches 3-0. And this has all been against Big Ten opponents.

Opponents have only scored more than 20 points (of the 25 you need to win a set) twice in that eight game stretch. In the second set against Rutgers last week, Wisconsin allowed only four points to their 25.

Overall the Badgers are 17-0 this season, and are solidly the No. 1 team in the country – though they haven’t had to play many ranked teams over the last month and a half.

But that could all change Oct. 21, when they travel to Nebraska to take on the No. 2 Cornhuskers.

Nebraska demolished the world record for highest attendance at a women’s sporting event back in August when over 92,000 fans packed into Memorial Stadium to watch a win over Omaha.

The Cornhuskers are also 17-0 so far this season, joining the Badgers as the only (real) unbeaten teams left in the country. Technically The Citadel is undefeated too, but we don’t count military schools playing teams like Furman.

Nebraska has proven itself a clear front runner for the national championship, having won against some good teams, including wins over No. 5 Stanford and No. 12 Minnesota. They have been sharpening iron with iron during Wisconsin’s unbelievable set win streak, playing five ranked teams since Sept. 17, winning all.

But before the two juggernauts face off against each other this weekend, Wisconsin faces off against Ohio State, while Nebraska will take on Northwestern on Wednesday.

If both teams are 18-0 on Saturday, we’ll be in for one hell of a game.

