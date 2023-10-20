Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team is moving on to the regional finals after a 3-0 sweep of Rosholt in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal Thursday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Newman won 25-7, 25-11, 25-16, and will host Florence in a D-4 regional final Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Camille Sobolewski had 17 kills, five service aces and seven digs, Annika Svennes had 10 digs and four kills, and Paige Guld had 29 assists and nine digs for the Cardinals.

Lily Shields added 14 kills, eight digs and seven assists, and Ashley Jankowski had nine kills as well for Newman Catholic.

