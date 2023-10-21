Wausau Pilot & Review

NEENAH – Neenah scored twice in the final four minutes of the first quarter and led the rest of the way, cruising to a 54-28 victory over D.C. Everest in a WIAA Division 1 Level 1 football playoff game Friday night at Neenah High School.

Neenah (8-2) moves on to a Level 2 matchup with Chippewa Falls (5-5) next Friday, Oct. 27, at Neenah High School. D.C. Everest ends its season with a 7-3 record.

D.C. Everest quarterback Logan George threw touchdown passes to Pierson MacDonald, Xavier Edwards and Cole O’Brien, but the Evergreens never could catch up after the quick start by Neenah.

The Rockets scored four unanswered touchdowns after D.C. Everest closed to with 21-14 late in the second quarter, including a pair of interception returns for TDs within a span of one minute in the third, to put the game away.

Rockets 54, Evergreens 28

D.C. Everest 0 14 0 14 – 28

Neenah 14 14 19 7 – 54

First Quarter

N – Ashton Van Beek 31 run (Liam Wasco kick).

N – Grant Dean 7 run (Wasco kick).

Second Quarter

DC – Pierson MacDonald 26 pass from Logan George (Gabe Golbach kick).

N – Dean 39 run (Wasco kick).

DC – Xavier Edwards 54 pass from George (Golbach kick).

N – Dean 1 run (Wasco kick).

Third Quarter

N – Van Beek 35 run (kick missed).

N – Connor Briones 40 interception return (Wasco kick).

N – Zayne Schmitt 22 interception return (kick missed).

Fourth Quarter

DC – Reese Stowell 1 run (Golbach kick).

DC – Cole O’Brien 8 pass from George (Golbach kick).

N – Hunter Weinke 37 run (Wasco kick).

