EAU CLAIRE – The D.C. Everest boys soccer team had its season come to an end with an 8-0 loss to No. 2 seed Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday afternoon at Memorial High School.

No. 3 seed D.C. Everest, winners of the Wisconsin Valley Conference title, finishes its season with a 13-6-1 record.

Eau Claire Memorial (12-2-4) moves on to a Division 1 sectional semifinal at No. 1 seed Hudson (16-1-2) on Thursday.

Wesley Paul and Oscar Sreckov had hat tricks, with Paul also contributing three assists for the Old Abes.

Memorial held a 16-1 advantage in shots on goal in the victory.

Aissen Witter had six saves and Manning Ackley made two in goal for D.C. Everest.

Old Abes 8, Evergreens 0

D.C. Everest 0 0 – 0

Eau Claire Memorial 3 5 – 8

First half: 1. ECM, Owen Gibson (Wesley Paul), 8’; 2. ECM, Paul (Charlie Funk), 9’; 3. ECM, Wesley Mboga (Paul), 12’.

Second half: 4. ECM, Oscar Sreckov (Paul), 46’; 5. ECM, Paul, 53’; 6. ECM, Paul (Funk), 54’; 7. ECM, Sreckov (penalty kick), 69’; 8. ECM, Sreckov (Aiden Schroeder), 79’.

Total shots: DC 4; ECM 21.

Shots on goal: DC 1; ECM 16.

Saves: DC, Aissen Witter 6, Manning Ackley 2. ECM, William Nordstrom 1.

Records: D.C. Everest 13-6-1; Eau Claire Memorial 12-2-4.

