Homemade Christmas Cards For Seniors Needed. Each December, Faith in Action hosts its annual Christmas Care Drive called Gifts of Hope and mails Christmas cards and gift certificates to over 200 seniors in our area. The gift cards will be provided by FIA. We are looking for homemade cards with envelopes. (No oversized or odd-shaped cards please, as these require extra postage.) Cards should be Christmas/holiday-themed and can be decorated however you like. Please sign your first name and state that you are a Faith in Action volunteer. Do not seal the envelopes as we will also enclose gift certificates. We are also looking for postage stamps to help cover the cost of mailing these cards.

Drop off the cards Nov. 30 at 630 Adams St., Wausau, in the FIA office in Immanuel Lutheran Church. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. If you have any questions, contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Are You Free On Mondays? Wausau Area Mobile Meals seeks a regular route driver to deliver meals to the elderly and disabled on Mondays, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact Doris Spooner at 715-848-5848 or wamobilemeals@yahoo.com for more information.

Cashiers Needed. The Heartfelt Gift Shop is in the new Mount View Care Center nursing home tower. Volunteers are needed to assist as cashiers from 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Visit with residents and their friends and family as they browse, ring up their purchases, and provide a friendly customer experience. Call Laural Harder at 715-848-4450 to sign up.

Help Feed 100 Families Today. Volunteers are so important to Tthe Neighbors’ Place Market experience. Stock and organize market shelves, help answer guest questions, or assist with shopping to make a meaningful impact every day. Contact Catherine Wollenzien at catherine@neighborsplace.org or 715-803-6984 to learn more or schedule a tour.

Do You Love To Get Organized? The Women’s Community shelter could use your help. They are in need of pantry volunteers to help sort donations and keep the pantry in good shape. Go to https://bttr.im/4n069 to learn more and apply.

More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Children’s Winter Coats Needed. The Community Closet at the United Way of Marathon County seeks winter outerwear donations to meet the needs of local families as cold weather approaches. They are looking for snow pants and coats, sizes 12 months through big kid 16-18. Drop off any donations at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 440, in Wausau, during business hours.

Blankets Needed. Please consider donating comfort blankets (lap or throw size) and/or comfort cloths (about 4″x 5″) for patients at the Marshfield Clinic- Weston. You can drop off donations with a volunteer at Door 4, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mark the items “Volunteer Services” and include your name and address so we can send a “thank you.”

Source: United Way of Marathon County

