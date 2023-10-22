Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic girls volleyball team is moving on to sectionals and an impressive 3-0 sweep of Florence in a WIAA Division 4 regional final Saturday night at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals won 25-21, 25-12, 25-14, to advance to a D-4 sectional semifinal at No. 1 seed Wabeno/Laona on Thursday.

Newman finished with 11 service aces, including three each from Ashley Jankowski and Anna France.

Camille Sobolewski had a team-high 12 kills, Paige Guld had 19 assists, Annika Svennes had seven kills and eight digs, and Jankowski also had eight digs for the Cardinals.

