WAUSAU – It’s time to start thinking about your health care coverage with the annual health insurance open enrollment period just around the corner. This time offers you the opportunity to enroll in health insurance or to reassess your healthcare needs about your coverage for the coming year.

Open enrollment is a designated period during which individuals and families can sign up for or make changes to their health insurance plans. This year’s open enrollment starts Nov. 1 and will end Jan. 15, 2024. During this time, you have the chance to enroll in a new plan, switch plans, or adjust your current coverage.

“It’s critical that people utilize this time to make their health plan decisions for the year,” said Sara Seubert, Aspirus Health plan director. “Outside of special enrollment periods, open enrollment is the only time individuals can enroll or make changes to their policies.”

A special enrollment period, or SEP, is a life event such as marriage, having a baby, losing other coverage, etc. SEPs provide an opportunity to take another look at your coverage.

What to consider during open enrollment:

Assess your needs: Evaluate factors such as prescription medications, ongoing treatments, and anticipated medical procedures.

Evaluate plan options: Health insurance plans vary in terms of coverage, network of doctors and hospitals, and cost.

Network of providers: If you have preferred doctors, specialists or hospitals, make sure they are in the network. Going out-of-network can lead to higher costs.

Prescription drug coverage: Review the plan’s formulary to ensure your prescription medications are covered.

You can find more information about health care coverage in your area by visiting the Michigan Health & Human Services health care coverage website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services WisCovered website, or the Aspirus Health Plan website.

