Damakant Jayshi

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors will postpone a decision on a resolution that calls for fewer subsidies and government regulations on child care.

On Tuesday, a majority of the group voted to approve Supervisor John Robinson’s suggestion to postpone the vote until the middle of December. The vote in the 38-member board was 25 in favor and 12 against. One supervisor was absent.

The main reason cited was to hear additional information through a town hall on child care organized by the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce set for this week.

Last week, the Greater Wausau Chamber President & CEO Dave Eckmann and County Board Chair Kurt Gibbs asked supervisors to wait until the town hall before making any decision.

Robinson said that in light of Eckmann’s suggestion, it would be prudent to see what comes out of that meeting and to see if there are opportunities for public-private partnership.

Supervisor David Baker, who introduced the resolution, opposed the motion to postpone, saying they have been discussing this subject for six months. He added that the resolution does not stop any future discussion from the business community and local groups on child care.



Those opposed to the postponement said the issue was whether the board accepted the principle of whether the government has a role in providing for child care.

Those in favor of postponement said the government does have a role to play in child care, since many parents struggle with affordability. That can lead to fewer workers in the labor force, which has a cascading effect on local businesses and the economy.

The county board will revisit the resolution in mid-December.

