By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau therapist accused of sexually assaulting a patient at an opioid addiction treatment center was bound over for arraignment and trial during a hearing this month in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Aaron Mielke, 52, was charged Aug. 30 with sexual exploitation by a therapist and third-degree sexual assault. Court records show he was employed by the Wausau Comprehensive Treatment Center at the time the allegations surfaced.

The center offers medication-assisted treatment for adults and is commonly referred to as Wausau’s methadone clinic.

The alleged victim said Mielke called her into his office for a session, locked the door, touched her inappropriately and said he would be “thinking about her all day,” court records state. The woman also told investigators Mielke slapped her buttocks as she left the office.

Mielke, who was summoned into court in September for an initial appearance, appeared Oct. 17 for a preliminary hearing. A Wausau Police officer offered sworn testimony and identified Mielke during the hearing, according to online court records. Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ruled the case can move ahead.

An arraignment is set for Dec. 14 in Wausau. Mielke is free on bond.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Like this: Like Loading...