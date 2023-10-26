WOODRUFF – Calling all photographers and graphic designers. Aspirus Health is offering a chance for your photo or digital artwork to be on display at an Aspirus facility.

Photos should reflect the communities the health system serves in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Use the following criteria when submitting your photos:

High quality digital files only: TIF or JPG

Submit the largest resolution image possible, with a desired size of 24×36 at 300 dpi. Note: Not all cellphones can achieve this resolution.

No photos of a photo.

No people in subject matter.

Submit up to four photos per submission.

All work must be an original work. As such, you must comply with U.S. copyright laws, any and all laws regarding intellectual property, and you will indemnify Aspirus and any of its affiliates for any violations in connection with the image(s) submitted.

This is the third round of the four-round contest and it runs from Oct. 30 through Jan. 28. 2024. The fourth round is from Jan. 29 – April 26, 2024.

A committee from Aspirus Health will review submissions and select photos for use within Aspirus facilities. Selections of the committee are final. Photographers/graphic designers will be notified if their photo or digital artwork is selected for use.

Visit aspirus.org/photo-contest to submit your photos or email christine.guden@aspirus.org with any questions.

