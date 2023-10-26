MADISON – Wausau’s Cafe 529 has been named one of three finalists in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s annual Main Street Makeover Contest, Wisconsin Economic Development announced today. YB Urban in Ellsworth and Link’s Martial Arts in Mayville also are finalists.

Based on the reality show concept, established businesses in one of the state’s 35 Wisconsin Main Street and 83 Connect Communities had the opportunity to nominate themselves for a makeover that will take place in the spring of 2024. The winning businesses will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 to implement recommended changes, which could include interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.

Finalists were selected based on their business track record, the vision for their business, and the potential for the makeover to have a positive impact on their downtown district.

The winner will be announced in early November, and the improved business space will be formally unveiled during a public celebration.

Cafe 529 is in downtown Wausau in the former LaPrima Deli location. It is owned by Tammy Bailey.

