By Evan Casey | Wisconsin Public Radio

The man police shot and killed at a Germantown middle school Monday night had no “known relationship” to the community or school and was driving a vehicle with out-of-state plates, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The statement said before the shooting, the man’s vehicle had broken down and he was at a nearby repair shop where he was “acting erratically.” He then left on foot, and at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers with the Germantown Police Department were called to Kennedy Middle School for a report of a person who was also “acting erratically” there and who had attempted to get inside the school.

“Our officers responded to the scene and immediately saw this individual gain access to the roof of Kennedy Middle School,” Germantown Police Chief Mike Snow said during a press conference Tuesday.

Snow said once the man was on the roof, he shot at police officers.

“The subject discharged a firearm at the officers while on the roof, and they returned fire. A third officer also discharged their firearm. The subject sustained injuries and first aid was rendered, but he died on the scene,” the DOJ statement said.

Snow said he doesn’t believe it was a targeted attack.

“We don’t believe he was targeting anything, we believe this was an isolated incident,” he said.

When the incident occurred, around 50 to 70 students were inside the school. No one else was injured at the scene.

Shortly after, the Germantown School District said the school was in lockdown due to a “safety threat.” Police blocked off streets in the area. Parents were asked to pick up their children at a nearby middle school.

The district canceled classes Tuesday. Kennedy Middle School was also closed Wednesday. According to a statement from Germantown Superintendent Chris Reuter, students will have no access to the middle school “until further notice.”

The four officers involved are on administrative leave while the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation leads the investigation. Their names, as well as the name of the individual who was killed, have not been released.

This story was produced by Wisconsin Public Radio and is being republished by permission. See the original story here.

Like this: Like Loading...