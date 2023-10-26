Wausau Pilot & Review

Flags of the U.S. and Wisconsin should be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor former Wisconsin State Rep. John Klenke, who died Oct. 10.

Klenke was 65.

Born and raised in Green Bay, Rep. Klenke graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance and UW-Milwaukee with a Master of Science in Taxation. He worked at Schneider National for over two decades, serving as the treasurer, vice president of corporate strategy, division president, and director of corporate tax. In 2010, Klenke was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly to represent the 88th Assembly District.

During his time in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Klenke served on the Joint Committee on Finance and as vice-chairperson of the Energy and Utilities Committee. He was re-elected in 2012 and did not seek re-election in 2014.

“Representative Klenke is remembered for his conviction, generosity, and dedication to serving his community,” Gov. Tony Evers said, in a prepared statement. “In the wake of his passing, Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and former colleagues during this difficult time.”

Services for former Rep. Klenke will be held on Thurs., Oct. 26, 2023, with his burial subsequently occurring on Sat., Oct. 28, 2023.

Executive Order #215 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 28.

