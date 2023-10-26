Craig Schmidt 59, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2023: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Chase Koeppel, 39, of Deerbrook. Oct. 23, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs
Timoteo Tzanahua, 33, of Marshfield. Oct. 26, 2023: Possession of child pornography
Michael Mahoney, 47, of Medford. Initial appearance Oct. 25, 2023: Forgery-uttering, as party to a crime
Kassandra L. Kasten, 36, of Merrill. Oct. 20, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs – repeater
Nicholas Narlock, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 2023: Forgery-uttering, as party to a crime
Brandon Hanrahan, 34, of Merrill. Oct. 23, 2023: Forgery-uttering, as party to a crime
Larry Albrecht, 66, of Weston. Oct. 23, 2023: Bail jumping
Casey Garski, 41, of Wausau. Oct. 20, 2023: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver – repeater
Connie Broome, 60. Oct. 23, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping
Shawn Capdeville, 37. Oct. 23, 2023: Substantial battery – intend bodily harm, bail jumping
Fransisco Gamillo, 22, of Colby. Oct. 23, 2023: Bail jumping
Gabriel Heichler, 17, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation
Patrick Unger, 22, of Hatley. Oct. 23, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Craig Schmidt 59, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2023: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Jason Steffen, 40, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
Adam Smith, 42, of Wausau. Warrant issued Oct. 5, 2023: Bail jumping
Daniel Czerwinski, 42, of Wausau. Warrant issued Oct. 25, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Mariah L. Clements, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 2023: Bail jumping