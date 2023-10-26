Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Some photos were not available at the time of publication but can be requested from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Chase Koeppel, 39, of Deerbrook. Oct. 23, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs Timoteo Tzanahua, 33, of Marshfield. Oct. 26, 2023: Possession of child pornography Michael Mahoney, 47, of Medford. Initial appearance Oct. 25, 2023: Forgery-uttering, as party to a crime Kassandra L. Kasten, 36, of Merrill. Oct. 20, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs – repeater Nicholas Narlock, 36, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 2023: Forgery-uttering, as party to a crime Brandon Hanrahan, 34, of Merrill. Oct. 23, 2023: Forgery-uttering, as party to a crime Larry Albrecht, 66, of Weston. Oct. 23, 2023: Bail jumping Casey Garski, 41, of Wausau. Oct. 20, 2023: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver – repeater Connie Broome, 60. Oct. 23, 2023: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; bail jumping Shawn Capdeville, 37. Oct. 23, 2023: Substantial battery – intend bodily harm, bail jumping Fransisco Gamillo, 22, of Colby. Oct. 23, 2023: Bail jumping Gabriel Heichler, 17, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation Patrick Unger, 22, of Hatley. Oct. 23, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Craig Schmidt 59, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2023: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Jason Steffen, 40, of Wausau. Oct. 19, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater Adam Smith, 42, of Wausau. Warrant issued Oct. 5, 2023: Bail jumping Daniel Czerwinski, 42, of Wausau. Warrant issued Oct. 25, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft Mariah L. Clements, 29, of Wausau. Oct. 23, 2023: Bail jumping

Like this: Like Loading...