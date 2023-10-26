United Way of Marathon County’s Retire United group recently presented three nonprofits with life-saving devices, AEDs: Aging and Disability Resource Center, Community Partners Campus and GiGi’s Playhouse.

Nine out of 10 cardiac arrest victims who receive a shock from an AED in the first minute, live, however, the number of patients who have had an AED applied by a bystander remains low, said Wausau Fire Department EMS Division Chief Jared Thompson, who presented the devices.

Thompson will revisit the nonprofits to offer AED and CPR training.

The idea to buy the AEDs for the nonprofits came earlier this year when Retire United committee members discussed NFL player Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field and how an AED was used.

“This sparked a discussion regarding our preparedness as a community,” said Retire United Committee Chairman Jon Krueger.

Working with local area emergency services personnel, the group decided to buy three units to place in areas of potential need.

“We’re hoping to generate more community discussion about the need and encourage other groups to donate units to locations that could use an AED,” Krueger said.

