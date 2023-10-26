The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has again been recognized for its focus on sustainability as part of international Campus Sustainability Month.

The university was named a Silver Bicycle Friendly University for 2023-27 by the League of American Bicyclists. The nation’s premiere bike advocacy organization, the group recognizes institution’s achievements in promoting and enabling safe, accessible bicycling on campuses. UW-Stevens Point earned a Bronze designation in 2019. Stevens Point has been designated a Bicycle Friendly Community since 2013 and earned Silver in 2020.

UW-Stevens Point was recognized among 220 colleges and universities in 46 states and the District of Columbia that are taking action to address the health and environmental challenges facing America by creating campuses more welcoming to people who bike.

“As UWSP invests in the comfort and safety of people bicycling, great things happen, like a decreased carbon footprint, healthier students, faculty and staff, reduced health care costs and increased connections between our campus and community,” said Dave Barbier, UW-Stevens Point sustainability coordinator. “Plus, it’s a fun and active way to enjoy the numerous nature tails nearby.”

The university adopted a comprehensive campus bike and pedestrian master plan in 2019 and offers bikers a bike repair and air pump station on campus adjacent to the Dreyfus University Center and one north of the Noel Fine Arts Center. Learn more about biking on campus at www3.uwsp.edu/biking.

UW-Stevens Point was also again included in The Princeton Review Guide to Green Colleges, noting its exceptional programs, policies and practices related to sustainability and the environment. Information is gathered through surveys of university administrators and students.

The 2024 edition of the guide names UW-Stevens Point among 522 colleges and universities in the U.S., Canada and 13 other countries ranked as environmentally responsible. UW-Stevens Point has been included in the guide since it was first published in 2010. It has also been named to The Princeton Review Green College Honor Roll multiple times for earning the highest Green Rating possible.

“Being continually recognized for our sustainable practices demonstrates how everyone at UWSP is trying to move the university forward in a more sustainable way,” Barbier said. “Sustainability impacts every person who steps foot, or bikes, onto our campus.”

Among its many sustainability practices, UW-Stevens Point was the first university in the state to have 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources and the first to offer composting in every campus building. To learn more about sustainability at UW-Stevens Point, visit www.uwsp.edu/campus-life/sustainability.

Like this: Like Loading...