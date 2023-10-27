Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured Wausau business is Design Theory 19, located at 623 N. Third St. in the city’s downtown district.

Founded in 2007, Design Theory 19 evolved from a retail design store to a multidisciplinary interior design firm. In 2019 when the previous owner retired, Mindy Hoppe, principal designer, bought the firm and rebranded it to Design Theory 19. Hoppe is joined by Maris Elliott, senior designer, and Andrew Kluck, interior designer. Together, they serve residential, commercial, senior living, dental, healthcare and hospitality clients to create warm, inviting spaces that are as beautiful as they are functional.

Mindy Hoppe. Contributed photo

The principle behind Design Theory focuses on the fundamentals of architecture and interior design. With over a decade of experience in small to large scale projects, Hoppe and her team craft unique spaces focusing on how clients see and perceive visual information. They separate ideas and style, taste and trend from universal principles of aesthetics that are common to every person.

Hoppe said new ownership translated into new opportunities to expand the business in a way she always dreamed of, while keeping the community she serves in mind.

“Interior design is not a job, it’s a life,” Hoppe said. “I love how interior designers work to encapsulate safety, health and wellness, and beauty into a project for so many to appreciate. It truly is a super power!”

Hoppe said having the ability to create and inspire a home or business in its entirety is both invigorating and rewarding.

“Recognizing the untapped potential of spaces makes my brain spin,” she said. “So many live in a home they moved in to and live within the means of their existing walls. I love walking in and creating a new layout and design plan within minutes, and seeing that vision become a reality.”

Here, Mindy shares the story behind Design Theory, the organization’s mission and her vision for the future. Read on!

When did you launch Design Theory, and what need did you see in the Wausau area that was going unfilled?

After six years of working at a dealership, I took a leap of faith and worked for an interior design studio for six years. When the owner retired, I had the opportunity to take over everything I had worked for and truly make it my own. It was a scary leap.. but knew I was ready.

Tell me about your background. What led you to this? In other words, have you always had a feel for how to make spaces look spectacular?

I am a practicing interior designer for 18 years and earned my BS in Interior Architecture from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Growing up, I appreciated the ways in which the atmosphere inside homes and businesses influenced how people interact within the spaces. After some research, I was pleased to see that UWSP offered a program in Interior Architecture. From there, I started my career in the commercial and healthcare furniture industry, working and collaborating on office interiors for offices and clinics in private offices, pharmacies, nursing stations and patient rooms. Based on my experience in this vertical market, I found my passion for working directly with the consumer as well as the desire to do even more outside of furniture.

What’s the best part of this job?

My favorite part is being able to share my initial thoughts with the client and seeing the light bulb click on…and they start to envision the space and get excited. The next best part is building and cultivating the relationships I have with clients. We earn their trust and hold on tight.

Tell us about the range of services you provide. Is it affordable?

Our Design Firm offers Consultation Packages and can range from a two-hour consultation to an eight-hour design for a day package, with options in between. This allows you to hire a designer for a certain amount of hours to pick our brains, even if that means you just need answers to questions in order to move forward with projects on your own. This is great for new homeowners and people who enjoy DIY projects. We also work on design contracts for larger, long-term projects.

What are Design Theory’s areas of expertise?

Our Interior Design Firm’s rad skills include furniture selection, decor and styling, new construction services for homes and businesses, kitchen design and bathroom design. Most recently, our firm has expanded our projects outside of Central Wisconsin and has been collaborating on a large commercial project in Minnesota, a Boutique Business Station 1846 in Milwaukee slated to open in late fall, and a private residence in Florida. So far, 2023 has been an amazing year … we cannot wait to see what 2024 has in store.

Talk about your staff.

Oh My Gosh… we are truly a fun, crazy crew of designers! Here are our job descriptions we send out to our new clients – we are very serious about doing a fantastic job, but of course we have to have fun while doing it!

Mindy Hoppe, Found + Principal Designer (la jefe – The Boss) : Meet Mindy, the design wizard who can enchant any space with her spellbinding touch. Her wand works wonders on every canvas, from the tiniest nook to the grandest wall, transforming them into breathtaking works of art. Nothing is too big or too small for her artistic vision, which is as vast as the universe itself. Her charm doesn’t stop there; she also has a knack for nurturing lifelong relationships with clients who seek her expertise. When she’s not concocting her design magic, Mindy loves to cheer on her favorite sports teams or cuddle up with her furry BFF, Copper, the yellow lab.

Maris Elliot, Senior Designer (Lead Dreamer) : Meet Maris, the spell-casting designer who flaunts a vibrant aura of creativity. Her artistry is injected with a passion for coffee's rich flavors, wanderlust-worthy adventures, and the marvel of globetrotting. Watch in awe as she spins magical tapestries that delight and spark imagination.

Andrew Kluck, Interior Designer (Ninja – Revit Master): Behold the mystic prowess of Andrew, the master of Revit enchantments. With each stroke of his wand, he weaves spells of wonder and awe, casting a radiant light upon every project. His secret art lies in the ability to conjure a masterpiece, bringing forth the true essence of each creation. So let his sorcery reign, and watch as he creates a spectacle that will leave all in awe.

Tell me about a project that you are especially proud of.

Well that is a hard one, because all our projects have a special place in my heart. It is so much more than a project when you are truly engaged with the client as you are the driver of their home remodel. The relationships we created are super special to me!

The latest project we placed a four-year role in is a home remodel in Plover. I met Brad and Jessica Schmidt in 2017 when all they had were a set of architectural drawings and their vision for their home. They lived in an old farmhouse and were planning on adding a large addition to their home and remodeling their existing space. My team redrew their home in 3D, so we would be able to fully understand the mass and scale of the home. This project truly was completed with a lot of blood, sweat and smiles by the homeowners and my design team. There was a lot of fun to be had… and trust needed to be built as this was not an easy project. Knowing they were putting their trust in me, honestly was a little scary, but I knew I would be able to take it to the next level. The best part: the clients were great with assisting with researching their wants and needs list so we had a better understanding of what the end result needed to be.



I truly believe, by collaborating with the clients, we made the project even better than I could have imagined. They provided new ideas I did not consider and it sometimes drove the final design of a room! Who knew?!

What makes Wausau a great place to do business?

I have lived in central Wisconsin since I was 13 and love the people we work and collaborate with. We are a small and mighty community and see all the advancements with small businesses is exciting to see.

Many love to shop local and have a personal experience and that is what is offered here. Big cities are fun and exciting to go to, but when you come back to Wausau it feels like home.

Finally, what are your hopes and dreams for the future? Where do you see Design Theory 19 in 5-10 years?

In 5-10 years, if I were to dream big for the time… I would say growing our firm to 5-6 staff or maybe adding a second location in a dream locale…maybe somewhere warm to escape the cold! I am always open to ideas.

Connect with Design Theory 19

