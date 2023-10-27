Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Stevens Point won five events and earned the team title at the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimming Meet on Thursday at Lincoln High School, securing its third-straight WVC championship.

Stevens Point won the meet with 541 points, with D.C. Everest second with 505.5 and Merrill a distant third with 251. Wausau East finished fourth with 249 and Wausau West was sixth with 195.

D.C. Everest won three events as Abby Warnke was first in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:25.64, Marisol Swenson finished first in the 100 butterfly in 59.24 seconds, and Swenson, Warnke, Nevaeh Mathwich and Lilli Jessen won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.58.

Warnke also finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:01.34), and Jessen was second in the 50 freestyle (25.52) and the 100 freestyle (57.00) as well for the Evergreens.

Wausau East’s top finish was Olivia Schjoneman, who took third in the 50 freestyle in 25.57 seconds.

2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Swimming Meet

Oct. 26, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 541; 2. D.C. Everest 505.5; 3. Merrill 251; 4. Wausau East 249; 5. Marshfield 231; 6. Wausau West 195; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 158.5.

Final overall standings combining WVC Meet and dual meet season: 1. Stevens Point 26; 2. D.C. Everest 22; 3. Wausau East 16; 4. Merrill 12; 5. Marshfield and Wausau West 10; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 2.

Event Winners

200 medley relay: 1. Stevens Point (Eloise Cooper, Sophie Johnston, Klare Pilger, Jocelyn Trzebiatowski) 1:50.74.

200 freestyle: 1. Trzebiatowski (SP) 1:59.99.

200 individual medley: 1. Pilger (SP) 2:12.09.

50 freestyle: 1. Moran (MAR) 25.34.

100 butterfly: 1. Marisol Swenson (DC) 59.24.

100 freestyle: 1. Marissa Miles (MER) 55.87.

500 freestyle: 1. Abby Warnke (DC) 5:25.64.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (M. Swenson, Warnke, Nevaeh Mathwich, Lilli Jessen) 1:42.58;

100 backstroke: 1. Pilger (SP) 58.43.

100 breaststroke: 1. Begotka (MAR) 1:09.30.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Stevens Point (Trzebiatowski, Sophia Swetz-Wanta, Claire Lemke, Pilger) 3:46.07.

Click here to view full results

