KOSSUTH TOWNSHIP, Wis. (AP) — A Texas man was identified Friday as the pilot who was killed when his small plane crashed in a wooded area in eastern Wisconsin.

Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig said Steven Walker, 57, of Keller, Texas, was killed in the crash Wednesday. Hartwig earlier had posted on Facebook that the crash occurred Thursday.

The pilot was alone in the aircraft, Hartwig said.

The plane was found submerged in a pond in Kossuth Township, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, Hartwig said.

The Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center had received a call from the Chicago Center Air Traffic Control Center that the plane had not arrived at its destination, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

