The 2023 WIAA state football playoffs continued Friday, Oct. 27, with Level 2 games in seven divisions across Wisconsin.

Winners move on to Level 3 divisional quarterfinal games on Friday, Nov. 3. Level 4 state semifinals will be played Friday, Nov. 10, with the winners qualifying for the 2023 WIAA State Football Championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Nov. 16-17.

Here is a look at the Level 2 scoreboard:

2023 WIAA State Football Playoffs

Level 2

All games played Friday, Oct. 27

Division 1

No. 4 Neenah (9-2) 21, No. 8 Chippewa Falls (5-6) 0

No. 2 Kimberly (9-1) 35, No. 3 Stevens Point (9-2) 18

No. 5 Fond du Lac (6-5) 42, No. 8 De Pere (5-6) 21

No. 2 Milwaukee Marquette (9-2) 42, No. 3 Bay Port (8-3) 15

No. 1 Sussex Hamilton (11-0) 30, No. 5 Hartland Arrowhead (7-4) 28

No. 2 Verona (10-1) 28, No. 3 Middleton (9-2) 26

No. 1 Muskego (10-1) 37, No. 5 Racine Case (7-4) 10

No. 2 Franklin (11-0) 45, No. 3 Oak Creek (8-3) 7

Division 2

No. 1 Waunakee (11-0) 42, No. 4 La Crosse Central (9-2) 0

No. 2 New Richmond (10-1) 50, No. 3 Menomonie (8-3) 15

No. 1 Kaukauna (10-1) 13, No. 4 West De Pere (8-3) 7

No. 3 Cedarburg (8-3) 17, No. 2 Mequon Homestead (9-2) 16

No. 4 Slinger (8-3) 52, No. 8 Germantown (5-6) 25

No. 2 Sun Prairie East (9-2) 43, No. 6 Monona Grove (7-4) 12

No. 1 Kettle Moraine (11-0) 31, No. 5 Westosha Central (7-4) 0

No. 2 Lake Geneva Badger (11-0) 35, No. 3 Waukesha West (7-4) 10

Division 3

No. 1 Rice Lake (10-1) 50, No. 4 Sparta (6-5) 20

No. 3 Onalaska (8-3) 35, No. 2 Medford (8-3) 16

No. 1 Mount Horeb/Barneveld (11-0) 38, No. 5 Baraboo (6-5) 13

No. 2 Green Bay Notre Dame (10-1) 49, No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran (7-4) 10

No. 4 Grafton (9-2) 22, No. 1 Port Washington (10-1) 21

No. 7 Menasha (9-2) 32, No. 3 New Berlin West (8-3) 6

No. 1 Monroe (9-2) 28, No. 5 McFarland (6-5) 20

No. 7 Stoughton (6-5) 27, No. 3 Waterford (7-4) 16

Division 4

No. 4 Baldwin-Woodville (9-2) 46, No. 1 St. Croix Central (9-2) 29

No. 6 Somerset (6-5) 42, No. 2 Mosinee (9-2) 40

No. 1 Lodi (11-0) 49, No. 4 West Salem (7-4) 0

No. 2 Appleton Xavier (10-1) 14, No. 6 Winneconne (7-4) 3

No. 5 Lakeside Lutheran (8-3) 28, No. 1 Platteville (9-2) 7

No. 2 Waukesha Catholic Memorial (9-2) 56, No. 6 Lake Mills (6-5) 7

No. 1 Two Rivers (11-0) 35, No. 4 Campbellsport (8-3) 0

No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco (10-1) 41, No. 3 Kiel (8-3) 0

Division 5

No. 5 St. Croix Falls (7-4) 22, No. 1 Colby (8-3) 6

No. 2 Northwestern (10-1) 58, No. 3 Stanley-Boyd (8-3) 48

No. 1 Wittenberg-Birnamwood (10-1) 16, No. 4 Amherst (7-4) 14

No. 3 Wrightstown (9-2) 21, No. 2 Southern Door (9-2) 6

No. 1 La Crosse Aquinas (10-1) 46, No. 5 Watertown Luther Prep (8-3) 22

No. 3 Columbus (10-1) 33, No. 2 Prairie du Chien (8-3) 7

No. 4 Lake Country Lutheran (8-3) 16, No. 8 Mayville (5-6) 14

No. 3 Horicon/Hustisford (9-2) 27, No. 7 Lomira (6-5) 26 (OT)

Division 6

No. 1 Grantsburg (11-0) 48, No. 4 Ladysmith (7-4) 14

No. 3 Cameron (9-2) 34, No. 7 Cadott (5-6) 16

No. 1 Auburndale (10-1) 33, No. 5 Coleman (8-3) 22

No. 2 Stratford (10-1) 21, No. 3 Mondovi (9-2) 0

No. 1 Kewaunee (11-0) 42, No. 4 Cedar Grove-Belgium (8-3) 7

No. 2 Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (11-0) 41, No. 6 Howards Grove (5-6) 6

No. 1 Darlington (10-1) 7, No. 5 Mineral Point (7-4) 0

No. 3 Lancaster (19-1) 30, No. 2 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic (10-1) 20

Division 7

No. 1 Boyceville (11-0) 30, No. 4 Spring Valley (8-3) 0

No. 2 Edgar (10-1) 20, No. 3 Eau Claire Regis (8-3) 0

No. 1 Cashton (11-0) 40, No. 5 Cochrane-Fountain City (7-4) 12

No. 3 Bangor (10-1) 28, No. 2 Pepin/Alma (10-1) 13

No. 1 Potosi/Cassville (10-1) 24, No. 4 River Ridge (7-4) 6

No. 3 Black Hawk/Warren (10-1) 48, No. 2 Johnson Creek (9-2) 20

No. 1 Reedsville (11-0) 35, No. 4 Cambria-Friesland (7-4) 0

No. 2 Randolph (9-2) 43, No. 3 Oshkosh Lourdes (7-4) 13

