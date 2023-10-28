Wausau Pilot & Review

WABENO – The Newman Catholic girls volleyball team stands a win away from a trip to the state tournament after a 3-0 sweep of No. 1 seed Wabeno/Laona on Thursday night in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

The Cardinals won 25-13, 28-26, 25-10, to advance to a D-4 sectional final against Oshkosh Valley Christian on Saturday night at Suring High School. Action gets underway at 7 p.m.

Ashley Jankowski and Camille Sobolewski each had 12 kills, Jankowski added 12 digs, and Paige Guld had 23 assists and three of the Cardinals’ seven service aces in the victory.

Lily Shields added nine kills, 10 digs and six assists, and Annika Svennes and Madison Keene each chipped in six digs for Newman Catholic.

Newman will be looking for its first state tournament appearance since 2019, when a run of nine-straight state berths ended. The run included four-straight Division 4 state titles from 2013-16.

The 2023 WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament will be held at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Nov. 2-4.

Like this: Like Loading...