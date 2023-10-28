Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s recipe is a simple and reliable soup you can make with what you already have on hand. Don’t have a leek? An onion will work beautifully. No celery? Use more carrots! No white beans? Throw in some chickpeas. Not a fan of kale? Skip it or sub another green.

The Simple But Perfect Vegetable Soup, from The Minimalist Baker, is a terrific go-to recipe for cooler days with a classic flavor base and flexible ingredient list. Click here for the full recipe.

Want to sponsor this feature? Reach tens of thousands of readers with your logo, name and ad each time we publish. Email christina@wausaupilotandreview.com for details.

Like this: Like Loading...