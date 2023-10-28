Wausau Pilot & Review

The weather has turned colder in Wausau, with highs only in the upper 30s on Saturday with cloudy skies and a chance of snow. The details, from the National Weather Service:

Today

A 10 percent chance of snow showers after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 3 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 27. West northwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1-4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Like this: Like Loading...