Wausau Pilot & Review

A pedestrian was seriously injured Saturday after an apparent hit-and-run, according to emergency scanner traffic.

A deputy traveling along Hwy. 8 in Oneida County discovered the pedestrian and called for medical assistance. The incident was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 near Honey Road, with Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials handling the case.

The pedestrian was conscious and breathing when deputies arrived but suffered significant injuries. Unclear is whether the driver suspected of striking the pedestrian has been identified.

A portion of Hwy. 8 was closed to traffic for nearly four hours after the discovery, but has since reopened. No further details have been released about the crash.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

