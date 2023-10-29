Marathon City Book Club: “There, There” by Tommy Orange

Nov. 13. Join Marathon City branch staff and other literary enthusiasts during their monthly book club gathering. In “There, There,” you’ll learn the reasons each person is attending the Big Oakland Powwow, and momentum builds toward a shocking yet inevitable conclusion that changes everything. 5:45 p.m. 715-443-2775. [MCPL Marathon City]

Mosinee Book Club: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

Nov. 13. Take part in a lively discussion of a variety of books with the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers each month. In “The Last Thing He Told Me,” Owen Michaels has disappeared, and all he left his wife Hannah is a note that says “protect her.” 2 p.m. 715-693-2144. [MCPL Mosinee]

Edgar Book Club: “All Creatures Great & Small” by James Herriot

Nov. 14. In November, the discussion centers on Herriot’s classic about discovering the realities of veterinary practice in rural Yorkshire. New members are always welcome – just read the book and show up. Noon. 715-352-3155. [MCPL Edgar]

Hatley Book Club: “One Plus One” by Jojo Moyes

Nov. 14. Each month book club participants and the Hatley Branch staff discuss a wide range of featured selections. In November, it’s “One Plus One” by award-winning romance novelist Jojo Moyes. 1 p.m. 715-446-3537. [MCPL Hatley]

Athens Book Club: “Tuck Everlasting” by Natalie Babbitt

Nov. 14. Join the Athens Branch each month to discuss a variety of books with other literary enthusiasts and branch staff. The November selection is a perennial favorite, “Tuck Everlasting.” 2 p.m. 715-257-7292. [MCPL Athens]

Stratford Book Club: “Tailspin” by John Armbruster

Nov. 15. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion in November, or any month for that matter. In honor of Veterans Day, join a discussion of “Tailspin” by John Armbruster. 1 p.m. 715-687-4420. [MCPL Stratford]

Rothschild Book Club: “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

Nov. 15. Join the Rothschild Branch library staff and fellow book lovers each month for a discussion of a variety of books – new and old, fiction and nonfiction. In this month’s pick, it’s the early 1960s and chemist Elizabeth’s all-male team takes a very unscientific view of equality. Except for one: Calvin Evans; the lonely, brilliant, Nobel–prize nominated grudge-holder who falls in love with—of all things—her mind. 11 a.m. 715-359-6208. [MCPL Rothschild]



As the Page Turns Book Club: “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley

Nov. 20. Go beyond the book with a lively discussion of a variety of books at the Spencer Branch during the monthly As the Page Turns book club gatherings. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” is the story of biracial, unenrolled tribal member Daunis Fontaine. Daunis witnesses a shocking murder and is thrust into an FBI investigation, but the search for truth is complicated. 5:45 p.m. 715-359-3996. [MCPL Spencer]

Climate Fiction Book Club: “The Weeds” by Katy Simpson Smith

Nov. 25. Join a local group of book lovers at MCPL Wausau each month for a discussion on climate fiction. In November, they’ll discuss “The Weeds,” a book named Best Book of the Year by “The New Yorker. 10:30 a.m. 715-261-7230. [MCPL Wausau]

