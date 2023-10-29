Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Run, Walk, Or Volunteer To Fight Hunger. Thanksgiving Day morning, runners and walkers (strollers and pets are welcome, too!) will complete a 3-mile race to raise money for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Volunteer teams can help as course marshals, setting up and restocking refreshment areas, or tearing down post-race so everyone can get to their Thanksgiving festivities. Register at www.runsignup.com/unitedwayturkeytrot2023.

Do You Have A Talent To Share? Mountain Terrace Senior Living seeks volunteers to help make every day of their residents’ lives memorable. Residents love to see new faces and try new things. Contact Natashia at 715-203-4961 or natashia.lashua@mountainterraceliving.com to get started.

Help Families Receive Christmas Toys. The Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help families complete a short application for Christmas assistance. Early registration will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 7-16. Reach out to Colleen at Colleen.Hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org to schedule a shift.

Become a Mentor. Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer mentors in the school-based program provide children individualized time and attention to promote positive attitudes and academic enrichment. Each volunteer Big and their Little meet weekly during the school year, utilizing resources available at the child’s school (library, gym, etc). Volunteers can choose to mentor a child in the following school districts: Abbotsford, Athens, D.C. Everest, Marathon, Merrill, Mosinee and Wausau. Contact Megan Belanger at meganb@bbbsncw.org to get started.

Do You Love To Cook? Provide a home-cooked meal for up to eight clients at Keep Area Teens Safe, a youth shelter care facility serving runaway and homeless youth. Call 715-298-5053 to set a date, confirm any allergies, and set up a drop off time.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Your Workplace Or Group Can Host A Clothing Drive. Help the United Way collect the clothing needed to fill the Community Closet. We will provide you with a list of the most needed clothing items, you will set up a collection bin, sort the items by size, and bring them to the Community Closet where local families can get exactly what they need. Contact Carly at channey@unitedwaymc.org or 715-298-5719 to get started.

Food Items Needed. The Wausau Community Warming Center is in need of soft foods, such as granola bars, snack bars, pudding snacks and fruit cups. Call 715-849-3311 to schedule donation drop off.

Source: United Way of Marathon County

