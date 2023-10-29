Wausau Pilot & Review

SURING – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls volleyball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019 after defeating Oshkosh Valley Christian 3-1 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final Saturday night at Suring High School.

The Cardinals won 25-21, 25-18, 25-27, 25-21, to qualify for the 2023 WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament, which will be held at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Nov. 2-4.

Newman Catholic will play a Division 4 semifinal against Prentice at 9 a.m. Friday. Wonewoc-Center and Fall River will play in the other semifinal, which will be held simultaneously. The winners play for the Division 4 state championship at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Lily Shields had 15 kills, 16 digs and 10 assists, Paige Guld had 31 assists, and Camille Sobelewski added 14 kills for Newman Catholic.

The Cardinals finished with 12 service aces, four by Ana France and three each from Guld and Shields.

Ashley Jankowski chipped in 12 kills and nine digs, and Annika Svennes and Madison Keene each had 10 digs as well for Newman.

The state appearance is the 13th in program history for Newman. The Cardinals had nine-straight state tournament berths from 2011-19, that included four Division 4 state titles in a row from 2013-16.

