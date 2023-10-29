Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau residents will need a jacket to leave the house in Sunday, with cool temperatures in the forecast – but no snow. Details:

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 33. West northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Want to sponsor this feature? Reach tens of thousands of readers with your logo, name and ad each time we publish. Email christina@wausaupilotandreview.com for details.

Like this: Like Loading...