WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Defending Division 1 girls state champion Sara Mlodik of D.C. Everest finished 11th, and Wausau West was 17th as a team at the 2023 WIAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Ridges Golf Course.

Mlodik, a senior, wrapped up her stellar career for the Evergreens with an 11th-place finish in 18:57.7 in the Division 1 girls 5-kilometer race, which was won by Muskego’s Ella Anschutz in 18:00.3.

Wausau West qualified as a team and finished 17th as Slinger won the team title.

Elexa Marciniak finished 54th (19:49.2), Celia Sinz 72nd (20:04.9), Leah Ottosen 134th (20:54.2), Claire Chellevold 155th (21:30.2), Madi Phelps 172nd (21:57.7), Becca Jensen 175th (22:07.3), and Victoria Myers 177th (22:09.2) for the Warriors.

Wausau West’s Josh Neilitz competed in the Division 1 boys race, taking 37th in 16:32.3. Stevens Point repeated as Division 1 state champions.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA

