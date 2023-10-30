WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate Development Program on Wednesday, November 1 and Wednesday, November 8. This two-part event is free and open to the public. The program will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Business Advancement Center in the historic train depot headquarters for the Chamber in downtown Wausau.

The Chamber’s mission to strengthen member businesses and enhance the community aligns perfectly with the development of a non-partisan local/county-level Candidate Development Program. Focused exclusively on non-partisan races at the local and county level, this program can nurture leaders who prioritize business growth and community well-being over political affiliation.

“The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is excited to be able to offer this important program through the economic advocacy arm of our organization,” said Dave Eckmann, President and CEO of the Chamber. “It is important as a Chamber that we offer this impactful opportunity for those interested in local public office to gather and learn.”

The program will be facilitated by Dave Anderson and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service (WIPPS). Veteran campaign consultant Dan Theno will also participate in one of the sessions. Theno is a former member of the Wisconsin State Senate and mayor. Attendees will receive a copy of Theno’s book ‘Winning Local Elections.’

The agenda for the two sessions includes a variety of themed workshops:

Day 1: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Agenda:

5 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.: Welcome

5:35 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.: Building a Public Persona & Putting a Team Together

6:05 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.: Break

6:20 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Building a Campaign Platform & Relating to Voters

7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Paperwork Process

Day 2: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Agenda:

5 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.: Welcome

5:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Media

5:45 p.m. to 6:25 p.m.: Fundraising & How to Spend Funds

6:25 p.m. to 6:35 p.m.: Break

6:35 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.: You’ve Won: Now What?

7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Ask your Local Representative

For more information or to register, visit WausauChamber.com.

