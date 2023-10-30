Wausau Pilot & Review

Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a buggy Monday in Marathon County, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the intersection County Hwy. A and Juedes Avenue in the Town of Holton.

Dispatch was notified of the crash via a 911 caller. One of the three people injured was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, with injuries described as life-threatening. Two additional people were treated at the scene.

Police have not released any names and have not said whether the horse was injured in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Central Fire & EMS, Life Link III, the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

