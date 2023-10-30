Wausau Pilot & Review

A pedestrian who was helping a driver on a Waupaca County highway was struck and killed by another motorist late Saturday who then left the scene, police said.

The crash happened just before midnight Saturday, Oct. 28 on County Hwy. W in the Town of Caledonia. Waupaca County Sheriff’s officials say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver who left the crash site was found a short time later and was taken into custody. Sheriff’s officials say alcohol is a potential factor in the crash, though no further details have been released.

The crash is under investigation and no names have been released.

This is one of two crashes involving a pedestrian over the weekend. Also on Saturday, a deputy discovered a pedestrian on Hwy. 8 in Oneida County who had been struck by a passing vehicle. The pedestrian suffered significant injuries. Police have not said whether they have anyone in custody in relation to the crash, but emergency scanner traffic indicated the driver responsible also fled the scene.

