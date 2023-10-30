Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Griffith R. Matthews

Griffith Robert Matthews, beloved husband, brother, and esteemed psychologist, passed away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 66. He was born on December 28, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Griffith & Ann (Orr) Matthews.

Griffith was a highly educated individual, earning both a degree from the University of Southern Maine and his Doctorate from the University of North Dakota. He dedicated his life to the field of psychology, striving to understand and improve the lives of those he encountered. His compassionate and empathetic nature touched the hearts of countless individuals throughout his esteemed career.

Devoted to his work, Griffith was an active member of the American Psychological Association, consistently staying current with the latest research and advancements in the field. He was also a devoted member of the Universalist Unitarian Church, where he found solace and spiritual guidance.

Beyond his professional achievements, Griffith had diverse interests and passions that reflected his curious and intellectual nature. He possessed a deep love for writing, particularly science fiction, which allowed him to explore imaginative realms and share his creativity with the world. He also had a great appreciation for astronomy, finding solace in the vastness of the universe. Griffith’s thirst for knowledge was evident in his wide range of hobbies, including reading, computer games, and engaging in self-study.

Griffith will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. He leaves behind his cherished wife, Nanette Matthews, who was his anchor and constant source of support throughout their journey together. He is also survived by his loving siblings, Beth Cory, James Matthews, and David Matthews, along with numerous extended family members and dear friends.

Friends and loved ones are invited to gather and celebrate his life at a funeral service on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston WI. Visitation will commence at 1 PM until time of service at 3 PM. As a testament to his compassionate spirit, Griffith has requested memorial contributions be made to the Marathon Humane Society, an organization he held dear to his heart.

Griffith Robert Matthews made a profound impact on the lives of those around him, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, and a thirst for knowledge that will continue to inspire others. He will be forever remembered and dearly missed.

William A. Lewitzke

William “Bill” Arthur Lewitzke died peacefully, early Saturday, October 28, 2023, at his home while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born January 22, 1936, in Wausau. His parents were the late Otto and Lydia (Gernetzke) Lewitzke. He married Joanne Marie (Golz) on October 17, 1959, in Wausau and they recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

Bill graduated from Wausau East High School in 1954. He was hired by the Wausau Police Department as a patrolman in July 1958, following two years of service in the U.S. Army. He was promoted to Juvenile Officer in 1970 and to Detective in 1976. He taught defensive driving classes and firearms practice. On June 22, 1973, he completed a course on law enforcement at the Quantico FBI National Academy in the state of Virginia. Bill enjoyed meeting the public and taking part in the planning of Wausau Community Events. He retired from the department as Inspector of Detectives in 1993 with 35 years of service.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, his property in Northern WI, watching his children and grandchildren’s sporting events and school programs. He also enjoyed playing baseball, hockey, card games, and was a fan of the Packers, Brewers and hockey teams. Bill enjoyed traveling with Joanne and Wally & Carmel. His favorite enjoyment was spending time with his beloved family. They enjoyed his chocolate chip cookies, beef jerky and popcorn.

Survivors include his wife, Joanne (Golz) Lewitzke; their children, Judith (Mark) Spear, Juliann (“Butch” Earl) Taylor and Jacklyn Dehnel. His cherished grandchildren are Bryan (Vicky) Gaulke, Andrew (Rylee), Landon (Jessica), Allyson and Emma Dehnel, Breann (Taylor) Whitmore and Katie (Dalton) Pando; great-grandchildren, Henrik Gaulke and Leila Whitmore; brothers, Frank (Connie) and Kenneth (Sue) Lewitzke; and sister, Doris Scheel. His little buddy is a little dog, Tessa.

Bill was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Wausau since October 1959. He also was a past member of the Wausau Elks Club, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Masonic Temple of Wausau.

Besides his parents, Bill is preceded in death by granddaughter, Jodie Anna Gaulke; brother, Charles Lewitzke; nephew, Frank “Butch” Lewitzke; brothers-in-law, Lloyd “Christy” Sheel and Carleton Meilahn; and sisters-in-law, Delores Lewitzke, Pat Lewitzke and Sarah “Sally” Lewitzke.

Visitation will be held at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St, Wausau from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1st. The funeral service will be on Thursday, November 2nd at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan St, Wausau with a pre-service visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Karoline Schwantes will officiate.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the kind and compassionate care given to Bill, and also his family, to the doctors and staff at Aspirus Regional Cancer Center, Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin.

Jean R. Ninnemann

Jean Rosina (Bruess) Ninnemann (April 28, 1924 – October 26, 2023)

Jean R. Ninnemann died October 26th at Primrose Retirement Community in Wausau, WI at the wonderful age of 99.

She was born April 28, 1924, in Wausau to the late Hilmuth and Genevieve (Burger) Bruess. On March 1, 1945, she married Harold F. Ninnemann at the rectory of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She left a son, Terry Ninnemann, Roswell, NM; sister JoAnn Process, Menasha, WI; sister-in-law Arlene Bruess, Wausau, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents she was preceded in death by her three brothers – Lyle, John (Margaret) and Robert Bruess; three sisters – Doris Bruess, Louise (Bill) Andrews, Nancy (Patrick) Barden; brother-in-law Lewis Process; and daughter-in-law Hazel Ninnemann.

Jean was always active. She loved to play games and cards, go bowling and golfing and could not miss Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She enjoyed puzzles and reading – especially biographies. She also crocheted items, many for the Christmas tree. She worked at Winkleman’s Department Store in her younger years and babysat for many of her nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. The comment most everyone made about Jean was that she was the nicest person they had ever met.

Jean and her husband were very active in the American Legion, Montgomery Plant No. 10 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, both in Wausau. They also loved to travel, often spending winter months with Terry in Roswell.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Primrose for their kindness as they cared for her. They are also grateful to the staff at Aspirus Hospice Care, who helped her transition peacefully.

Jean did not want flowers or a funeral celebration but, ever the good hostess, she would be delighted if people got together to play some cards, enjoy a drink and swap their best stories of her and Harold. She was ready to join her beloved, so we are certain they are now enjoying all the golf courses available to them in Heaven.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Helen A. Gronski

On Friday, October 27, 2023, our beloved mother broke the chains of life and walked into the Lord’s loving arms and into eternal glory.

Helen Ann Gronski was born on July 5, 1928, to John and Alice (Stopka) Pawelczak in Chicago, Illinois. At the age of 2, her parents moved to a small farm in Kronenwetter where Helen lived for over 90 years. Helen attended Lyon School for grades 1-8, and then Mosinee High School. In 1950, she met the love of her life, Norbert D. Gronski, at the Peplin Church picnic and the two were wed on September 29, 1951.

Mom was a farm woman through and through. She helped on the farm starting at a very young age. As an only child, there was no job on the farm that was off limits and Mom could do anything from caring for sick animals, to plowing fields with work horses, to driving tractors. Once Mom and Dad married, the farm grew into a larger operation as they worked alongside her parents and with the help of their children. Even as the farm transitioned from dairy to beef, Mom continued to perform the farm tasks but also created her legendary flower gardens which contained every color of the rainbow. Each year she would try to grow something new. Once her parents had passed, the beef cows were sold, and the youngest child left home, Mom entered the world of starting her own business of cleaning houses. She really enjoyed meeting new people and making new friends.

Mom and Dad were some of the first members of St. Mark Parish in Rothschild. They sent all of their children to St. Mark school. Mom attended church regularly with the children and her mother. She was active in the St. Elizabeth Circle in the 1970s and later in the Ladies’ Council of St. Mark. As children we all knew of Mom’s ability to create amazing meals and desserts. Now she shared these items with the bake sales and raffles sponsored by the Ladies’ Council.

Helen is survived by her children: Rita (Jim) Blarek, Dennis (Mary) Gronski, Carly (Jim) Wendorski, and JoAnn (Russ) Mancl. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Alicia (Jody) Esker, Ron (Jamie) Wendorski, Tim (Val Wendorski), Mike (Sara) Gronski, Joe (Lana) Gronski, John (Jackie) Wendorski, Kristine (Matt) Kline, and Nolan Mancl (fiancee’ Gabriella Saxon). Helen had four step grandchildren: Courtney (Blarek) Larson, Forrest (Sarah) Blarek, Preston (Jarrod) Blarek, and Shannon (Will) Cunnane. She was Buscia to 12 great grandchildren with the 13th due in December and 8 step great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by Norbert in 1999, step granddaughter, Courtney, and so many members of her extended family.

We would like to thank Oak Heights, Cedar Creek Manor, and Interim Hospice for all the love and care they provided to Mom. In particular, we would like to thank Ruth Weisenberger and Wendy Clark. No matter what facility Mom was at, the family, friends, and neighbors that visited created a revolving door effect. The visits were numerous. Thank you all. We would also like to thank Father Al Slowiak and Father Marion Talaga for providing her final sacraments in both English and Polish. Dziekuje.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 6, 2023 at St. Mark Parish at 602 Military Road, Rothschild with Father Joseph Albert holding Mass. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. A burial service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association in her memory would be appreciated. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Guido DeCaro

Guido A M DeCaro age 51 born Oct 11 1972 passed away peacefully Oct 24 2023.

Guido was born in Chicago, IL to parents Guido C DeCaro Deborah Jodison DeCaro. He is preceded in death was his sister Melissa A Smith DeCaro.

He was a loving father to Angel A DeCaro fond uncle to Dylan Rivera and Katelynne Rivera fond nephew to James Jodison and loving Grandson to Joann Schlachter, he also left behind was his best Friends Brad Hardwick and Wendy Washburn his fiancé Lindsey Kuklinski her two children Lilly and Landon that he adored.

Guido loved life, he went to soon, he enjoyed fishing hunting gaming and riding his motor cycle, He will be truly missed.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

David F. Aspenson

David F. Aspenson, 70, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at home on October 27 with his loving wife, Cheryl, by his side after a 9-year battle with multiple myeloma and amyloidosis.

David was born to Everett and Charmaine (Goettel) Aspenson on December 20, 1952 in Viroqua, Wisconsin.

An avid listener, he loved conversing with all people, including those he met through his work in sales.

David loved the outdoors, the quiet magic of a warm summer night in northern Wisconsin, trips to the Southwest, and old houses. We are saddened that our movies will no longer include commentary about the old lamps or original door hardware in the background. He also enjoyed cycling and the freedom it brought him.

David loved all animals, including many pets whose love and loyalty he rewarded with treats smuggled beneath the dinner table. He cherished his time as a volunteer transporter with Raptor Education Group, Inc. (REGI), which included a tense car ride and staredown with a wily Barred Owl.

He was immensely proud of his grandchildren and relished visiting and talking with them, always giving his full attention and making them feel heard and understood, a trait that was perhaps his most memorable gift to this world. His kind spirit lives on through them.

David is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children Angela (Troy) Miller, Kimberlee (Satish) Mathan, and Nathan (Sandra) Aspenson; stepdaughter Lauren Henkelman (Matt Clawson); and adoring grandchildren Wesley, Gavin, Elena, Isabella, Evan, Zach, Maisie, and Max.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dennis Aspenson.

The family would like to thank Aspirus cancer center for their kindness and excellent care.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

John D. Schieffer

John Dennis “Schief” Schieffer, 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17, 2023. He was born November 18, 1966 in Milwaukee, WI to Paul and Ruth Schieffer.

John was a Pius XI Catholic High School alum and proudly graduated with honors from Northcentral Technical College. He was a current employee of Johnson Controls as a Fire Installation Technician Specialist.

John loved playing drums, had a lifelong passion for rock n’ roll and was a big fan of jazz. He worked for the music groups BMac, The Rhythm Kings and the UnXpected. John found great joy in reading, playing cribbage, going fishing and watching NASCAR. He was a train enthusiast as well as an active radio helicopter and airplane pilot with the Wausau RC Sports Club. John also enjoyed cheering for the Brewers and Packers.

John is survived by his parents, Paul and Ruth, his siblings Julianne, Mary (Pete deceased), Bernadette (Terry deceased), Clare (Brian) and Gregg (Tiffany). John was the proud uncle of Anthony, Tyler, Ben, Jessica, Noah, Hannah and Ella.

A Mass of Christian burial for family and friends will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church in Rothschild, WI on Friday, November 17th with visitation from 9 to 11 am, mass at 11 am and a luncheon to follow. John will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.

John will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by those who met him. John was a “genuine” man.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Like this: Like Loading...