Wausau Pilot & Review

A strong storm system will bring the first widespread accumulating snow of the season to Wausau and central Wisconsin late Monday into Tuesday morning.

Up to 2 inches of snow is expected with locally higher amounts possible over central Wisconsin. Motorists are advised that the morning commute could be slippery.

Light to moderate snow will spread into central Wisconsin after 2 a.m. with most accumulation ending by about noon.

Be sure to allow for extra time Tuesday morning to reach your destination.

Like this: Like Loading...