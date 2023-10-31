Wausau Pilot & Review

Three people were injured in a fire that broke out Monday in Merrill, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The Merrill Fire Department reported the blaze on its Facebook page as well, and said the fire was in the 100 block of Jefferson Street. Three people escaped the home, but suffered minor injuries.

The fire was significant by the time crews arrived. Mutual aid was given by four area fire departments including Wausau, along with police from Merrill and EMS services from Tomahawk. Wisconsin Public Service also assisted.

Several cars were destroyed in the blaze and the structure was seriously damaged. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

Top photo credit: Bryson Cruise, via Merrill Fire Department

