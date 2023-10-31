Wausau Pilot & Review

Lincoln County Sheriff’s officials say a Tomahawk man was possibly hitchhiking along Hwy. 8 Saturday when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The incident was reported at about 7 p.m. Oct. 28 near Honey Road. A deputy discovered the 24-year-old man in the roadway after receiving a call about a hitchhiker in the area.

Initial emergency scanner reports suggested the man was struck by a driver who left the scene, but in a news release, officials said the crash was not a hit-and-run. The driver was a 51-year-old Tomahawk man, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Wausau Aspirus Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

