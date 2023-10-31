Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau residents are waking up to the first accumulating snow of the season on Tuesday, with slippery road conditions resulting in multiple crashes across the area.

The forecast for Tuesday into Wednesday:

Today

Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 14. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

