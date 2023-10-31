For Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Cyclones took on the St. Louis Jr. Blues over the weekend in Missouri. Wausau won 5-4 on Friday and lost 5-4 on Saturday night to move their season record to 8-5-0-0

On Friday night, Wausau got off to a slow start and trailed 2-1 after first period. Wausau woke up in the second period with goals from Isaac Baker and Jack Dawley. Heading into the third, Wausau held a 3-2 lead. Defenseman Easton Plachetka added a goal at 4:43 of the final frame.

St. Louis would answer back just one minute later, but Wausau put the game to bed when Christian McKinley scored his first of the season after a perfectly timed shift saw him open right in front of the net. Collin Lemanski earned the win after allowing four goals on 23 shots. The win also extended the team win streak to four games.

Saturday night’s game was a different story for the Cyclones as the defense and goaltending struggled to play up to their solid play for most of the early season.

After Gabe Randel scored his eighth goal of the season at 13:02 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2 the Jr. Blues took control of the game to take a 4-2 lead after two periods of play.

Wausau would get back within one goal at 5:05 of the third period after a goal from forward Anderson Brien, but were never able to get the contest back to even. Tanner Bonjernoor took the loss in net. Bonjernoor was pulled in the second period after allowing three goals on nine shots.

