By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A City Council member will seek to become Wausau’s next mayor, announcing his candidacy Wednesday.

Doug Diny, in his first term representing Wausau’s Dist. 4, is the third candidate to come forward in the spring 2024 mayoral race. Mayor Katie Rosenbeg in April said she will seek a second term. A Wausau resident, Christopher Wood, also launched a Facebook campaign page that portrays him as a candidate.

In a statement, Diny said he has a fulfilling life and now has time to give back in public service.

A retired U.S. Army major, Diny said his real-world experience leading complex organizations, from commanding an assault helicopter company to managing strategic alliances in the North American renewable fuels market, gives him the background necessary to serve the people of Wausau, without a “partisan political agenda.”

“Imagine a Wausau where the American Dream for a better place for our children and grandchildren to grow, prosper and stay is possible,” Diny said, in his statement. “I’m asking Wausonians to help me craft a vision that focuses on local government services that matter.”

Diny holds a BS in physics from St. Norbert College. He and his wife, Jean, raised three children in Wausau’s East Hill historic district, according to his statement.

All city council members’ seats are also up for grabs this spring. While council members serve a two-year term, the mayor serves for four years.

A spring primary election, if necessary, will be held Feb. 20, and the spring general election will be April 2. Click here to learn more about the election process and to find candidacy paperwork for Wausau seats.

Like this: Like Loading...