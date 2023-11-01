STEVENS POINT – A classic musical about mistaken identities will be staged by the Department of Theatre and Dance at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Nov. 10-12 and 16-18.

“She Loves Me” will be performed in Jenkins Theatre of the Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 11, and Nov. 16-18, with matinees at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 and 18.

Tickets are $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and UW-Stevens Point faculty and staff, and $16 for youths, and can be purchased online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100 or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in the Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets can also be available at the Noel Fine Arts Box Office starting one hour prior to each performance.

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, “She Loves Me” takes the audience on a romantic journey as they watch two clerks fall in love while not liking each other, due to a case of mistaken identity. Amelia and Georg don’t see eye to eye until they start writing to each other anonymously through a lonely-hearts advertisement.

“This is a classic, golden age musical,” said Associate Professor Mark Hanson, who is directing the show. It inspired two classic movies, “The Shop Around the Corner” with Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan in 1940, and “You’ve Got Mail,” starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in 1998, he said.

Every character has a song, creating a show full of music, comedy and romance, as well as glamorous costumes from the time period.

“The audience will have fun watching the progression of the couple and their humorous banter,” Hanson said, “as well as enjoy songs that have a worldly, romantic sound.”

