Rodney Bliese

Rodney Bliese “Butch Wausau-Age 80. Passed away at Asprius Wausau Hospital on Saturday, October 28, 2023, with his life-partner, Mary Beth, at his side.

He was born on February 14, 1943, to the late Wilbur and Flora (Isberner) Bliese. He attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran, Town of Wausau and graduated from Wausau High School in 1961. He went on to receive his Accounting Degree from NC Technical College.

At an early age, he helped on the family farm, picked up milk from local farmers for his dad’s milk route. Butch worked at the Zephyr Station on 6th St in Wausau, when you pumped gas, checked oil and windshield washer fluid for patrons. He went on to work at Murray’s, Hoffer Glass, operated Homestead Bar and Sunset Bar. After leaving the bar business, he began a career of building houses. In his later years, he worked for a medical transport company and ended his working career working for Loomis Armored Truck Company.

When not working, Butch enjoyed waterskiing at the cottage on Flannery Lake in Rhinelander, bowling on several leagues, shooting pool, playing cards and golfing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying hunting trips out west for mule deer and elk; fishing in Canada, Devil’s Lake and his favorite was fishing for salmon in Lake Michigan at Algoma.



Butch was a past member, officer and supporter of the Wausau, Easton, Hewitt Lion’s Club. He truly enjoyed frying potato pancakes for the annual pancake dinner. He enjoyed traveling and over the years traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Vegas on a few occasions and took a couple of cruises. Butch and Mary Beth enjoyed traveling to the National Parks out west, Branson, Missouri, lighthouses in Upper Michigan, and Mackinaw Island. They also traveled many times south to enjoy time with Mary Beth’s sons and their families.



Butch is survived by his life-long partner of 30 years, Mary Beth Prieve Tolley; her sons Stephen of TN, and David of MI and their families; sisters Frances “Tootie” (Ron) Beyer of Stevens Point and Dawn (Darrell) Will of Ringle, as well as many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by 3 aunts Phyllis, Verda and Delores Bliese, many cousins, other relatives and friends.



Butch is preceded in death by his parents, paternal and maternal grandparents, several aunts and uncles.



A visitation will be held on Friday, November 3 at ST. STEPHENS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 512 McClellan St., Wausau, from 9-11:45 am. The funeral service will follow at 12 pm (noon). Interment will be at Restlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Butch’s name to the church.



The family would like to thank all of the doctors, case workers, manager, supervisor, nurses, CNS’s and staff at Palliative Care unit for the excellent care given to Butch the past 26 days. Also, so to family and friends who helped MaryBeth care for Butch the past 9 months.

Arlyn Hanne

Arlyn Hanne joined his parents, Harold and Irene (Syring) Hanne, in heaven, on October 29, 2023. He was born in Colby, Wisconsin on January 15, 1944. Arlyn graduated from Colby High school in 1962. While growing up on the family farm, he raised a crow and trained it to sit on his shoulder.

After graduation, Arlyn went where opportunity and advancements took him, first cultivating his family farm while working at Trailblazer and raising his young family. He also worked at Wick Building Systems, Wausau Engineered Bodies, and Wausau Homes. When Arlyn grew tired of problem solving and answering phones, he turned his off and took a job driving an 18-wheeler. He retired from Golden Guernsey Dairy in 2006 after 22 years of service and many safety awards.

Arlyn was generous with his time and support. He always noticed the good in people and was free with his compliments for a job well done, but he was a realist and didn’t take people, situations, or the world for granted.

He loved his dogs, especially Augie, Buford, and BJ. The outdoors called to him. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling. His adventures took him to 48 of the 50 states and included Canada and Mexico.

Arlyn was a family man, and he loved and raised his children, Ken (Nancy) Hanne, Mahtomedi, MN, Keith Hanne, Park Falls, WI, and Lisa Hanne, Wausau, WI. He married Judy (Bohn) in 1989 in the home they built together and became the father to her children, Lee Kowalski, Morresville, NC, Rebecca Wilebski, Fredericksburg, VA, and Andrew O’Heron, Middleton, WI. Besides his children, Arlyn’s memory will live on through his 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Arlyn may have been an only child, but his “family” is huge. He was friendly with everyone and could take on large groups like he was born to do it. He will be greatly missed by all those lives he touched.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 3rd from 2 PM – 6 PM at Brainard Funeral Home Everest Chapel. 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to: Aspirus at Home Hospice.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Jason and all of the staff at Aspirus at Home Hospice for the love and care given to Arlyn and his family.

You’ve earned your wings, so fly, and continue to watch over us.

Ann Kostuck

Ann Kostuck, 82, beloved Mother, Spouse, and Daughter, was called to her eternal resting place on October 28, 2023. She entered this world on February 25, 1941, in Alnwick, Northumberland, England born to George and Mary Hall.

Ann was an avid reader of history and all things related to the British royal family, enjoyed knitting and watching English Soccer. She loved playing games with her granddaughter Allison during visits.

She is survived by her son Derek Kostuck (Kathy) and granddaughter Allison. Niece, Candy McGivern (Ron), Nephews Todd Kostuck (Leah), and Craig Kostuck. In the United Kingdom, she is survived by her brother Derek Hall (Fiona), nieces, Catriona Hall, daughter, Phoebe and Kirsten Moore, daughter Alice, nephews, Fraser Hall, sons Findlay and Jake, and Nicholas Hall, son Jayden and daughter Tia. Cousin Lorraine Brahm and Kevin Crampton.

She is preceded in death by her husband Don Kostuck and parents George and Mary Hall.

A memorial service with be held from 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Friday November 3rd, 2023, at Brainard Funeral Home in Weston WI.

Richard Rice

Richard (Dick) Eugene Rice, 85, formerly of Wausau, WI, died October 27, 2023, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born March 16, 1938, in Huntington, Indiana to the late Hayden and Lynette Rice. He graduated from high school in Indiana and attended the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point where he played basketball for the Pointers. He married his wife, Gail Kamrath on October 18, 1958. Dick began a career in the insurance industry and worked at Wausau Insurance for twenty-five years. They moved to various locations for his career before retiring in 2000.

Dick was very active and served on the National Ski Patrol at Rib Mountain for many years. He enjoyed spending time at their lake home on Lake Tomahawk, where he made great memories with his kids and grandkids. He was a true outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Gail in 2011; grandson, Mike Kelly in 2017; and sister, Carolyn Kruger in 1997. He is survived by his children, Rick (Judy) Rice of Duluth, MN, Jeff (Demi) Rice of Little Elm, TX, Julie (Mitch) Luedtke of Olathe, KS, and Jill (Darrell) Lien of Gilbert, AZ; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Wausau Brainard Funeral Home, with visitation from 10:00 -11:00 and a memorial service afterward. This will be followed with a burial service in Pine Grove Cemetery and a 1:00 luncheon at the Elks Club in Wausau, WI.

In lieu of flowers, any monetary gifts will be given to the Parkinson’s Foundation in his memory.

Newxou Thao

Newxou Thao, 56, Kronenwetter, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at his home, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

He was born April 6, 1967 in Laos, son of the late Chouhoua Thao and Mai Xiong Thao.

Survivors include, his wife, Pang Kong Thao; five children, Xai Thao (Moua Yang), Sua Thao, Fue Thao, Truzon Thao and Lily Thao; three grandchildren, Reina Vue, Azelous Yang and Lyora Yang; two sisters, Mee Thao and Chao Thao; and four brothers, Koua Thao, Chankhoua Thao, Pao Thao and Chong Vue Thao.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 9:00 am until 7:00 p.m. and again on Sunday, November 19 from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., with funeral services on Monday, November 20, beginning at 10:00 a.m. all at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Burial will be in the Friedenshain Cemetery, town of Berlin.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Eleanor J. Pelot

Eleanor J. (Gaska) Pelot passed away peacefully on October 31, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community under the comfort and care of Hospice. She was 90 years old. Eleanor was a resident of Benedictine Living Community since August 11, 2017.

Eleanor was born on September 15, 1933 to Sigmund and Magdeline (Pazio) Gaska. She married Earl Pelot on September 27, 1952. They were married for 63 years before Earl’s passing in 2016. Their song was Tiny Bubbles by Don Ho. They would dance together whenever they heard that song. Together, they raised 5 children. She was a stay-at-home mom. Eleanor enjoyed baking, an occasional trip to the casino, playing bingo and listening to polkas on the radio. She was a Milwaukee Brewer fan unless they were playing the Chicago Cubs. Then all bets were on the Cubs!

Eleanor was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Rothschild for over 70 years. A day did not go by without her saying the rosary. She had a strong faith in Our Lord Jesus Christ.

“When death cuts short a person’s life, God immediately sends his angels to guard the soul on its return to its Creator.”

Eleanor is survived by four sons: Dennis Pelot, Daniel (Julee) Pelot, Douglas Pelot, and Dwight Pelot: one daughter Diane (Thomas) Allorie. Seven grandchildren; Adam (Angie) Pelot, Ross (Tia) Bodenheimer, Danielle Pelot, Deanna Pelot, Caylee Nichols, Sarah Pelot and Jacob (Audrey) Allorie. Seven great grandchildren; Easton Pelot, Lillian Bodenheimer, Claire Bodenheimer, Grace Bodenheimer, Remington Nichols, Braelee Nichols, and William Allorie. Two sisters, Barbara (Stan) Javorski and Rita Mell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sigmund and Madgeline Gaska, sisters; Bernice Midlikowski and Dolores Disque. Granddaughter; Brooke Pelot.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Benedictine Living Community and Hospice Services for their tender and loving care.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Rothschild. Father Albert will be officiating the Mass. Burial will be at The Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Kronenwetter.

Online condolences can be made at www.HonorOne.com. John J Buettgen Funeral Home is currently assisting the family.

Kenneth M. Kolpacki

Kenneth “Ken” M. Kolpacki, 77, of Wausau, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2023, at home, with his wife by his side.

Ken was born July 3, 1946, in Wausau to the late Stanley and Rosalie (Lapinski) Kolpacki. He was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Nancy (Scoles) Kolpacki, on June 19th, 1993, at Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church in Wausau. Together, they celebrated 30 loving years of marriage.

Ken grew up with his three older brothers, LeRoy (Boots), James (Jimmy), and Thomas (Tom) hunting, fishing, playing cards, making music, riding motorcycles, and finding mischief wherever they went. Stanley and the boys built the house he and Nancy lived in until his death. He worked at Moduline Windows for many years, until his retirement.

Ken appreciated the simple things in life; seeing wildlife in his yard, trips to Canada, fishing with his brothers, a good meal, taking a drive with Nancy in both the car and on their mopeds – Harleys as they liked to call them, spoiling his fur babies, polka music, Packers games, and catching up with family and friends over a nice visit. If there was something that needed fixing, he would tinker around and figure out a way to get the job done. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. He was present in his nieces and nephews lives, and they knew they could always count on him whenever they needed him. Ken had a big heart and truly cared for those he loved.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy, brother, Thomas (Lois) Kolpacki, brother-in-law, Joe (Margaret) Scoles, sisters-in-law, Rhonda Scoles and Sue Erickson, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, LeRoy Kolpacki and James Kolpacki, sisters-in-law, Joan Kolpacki and Patricia Nitz, father and mother-in-law, Virgil and Dorothy Scoles, brother-in-law, Walter Scoles, niece, Debra Kolpacki, and nephew, Anthony Kolpacki.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Brittany and Betsy at Aspirus Hospice Care for their guidance and support. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Per Ken’s wishes, a private ceremony will be held at a later date.

“Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my righteousness right hand.” Isaiah 41:10

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Delores Wolfe

Delores Wolfe, 87 left us for eternity with our heavenly father October 22, 2023, under hospice care. Delores was born September 12, 1936 in Marinette, WI to the late Earl and Wilma Dettman. She is a graduate of Marinette High School in 1954. She married Richard Wolfe from Wausau, which became home for their family of 7 kids.

After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, Delores attended North Central Technical Institute for cake decorating, followed by a 40-year career working at Cirilli’s, 29 Super, and Pick & Save, providing specialty cakes for weddings and parties.

Delores loved Jesus Christ, and lived with the purpose of making him LORD of her life. She was devoted to impressing and modeling the importance of faith to her children, teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, serving in the kitchen, and being part of women’s ministries. Even as she faced the challenges of aging, she found great joy and deep friendships at church.

Delores was a compassionate listener who sacrificed to provide for her family. She was a good friend to those who knew her and the sole caretaker of her husband during his 8 long years of illness. Shen enjoyed puzzles, making crafts, canning, and tending her flowers. The family enjoyed camping and a few cross-country vacations. Later, Richard and Delores also traveled to Hawaii and Europe, where their daughter was stationed.

Delores is survived by her children, Debi (Chuck) Hall, Steve (Linda) Wolfe, Patty (Andy) Fawley, Becky Kirksey, Kathy Sforza, Dave (Kellie) Wolfe, and Dan. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Mary (Oren) Casper, and brothers Daniel (Marvene), Bob (Donna), and Larry (Millie).

She was predeceased by sisters, Lois (Carl) Nischke), Donna (Sonny) Wood, and brothers Earl Jr (Phyliss) Dettman, Jerry, Dave (Marvel), Bill (Judy).

19 Grandchildren and great grandchildren that will miss Grandma’s wedding, birthday, and graduation cakes are: Jeremy (Emily), Andrew (Jacqueline), Elizabeth (Chad), Jim (Megan), John (Amy), Stacy (Dan) Smith, Laura, Chris (Niki), Beth (Kevin), Matt (Jamie), Alissa (Matt), Brian (Tiffany), Deanna (Gavin), Christina, Alicia, Jessica (Andy), Ryley, Tyler (Georgia), Tanner

37+ Dillan, Maddie, Darius, Joey, Christina, Savanna, Ashley, Brice, Caleb, Emma, Jill, Lucas, Zeke, Henry, Ruth, Louisa, Natalie, Nathan, Gavin, Daniel, Lillianna, Mason, Callan, Brady, Landen, Ayden, Kiera, Riley, Kiera, Mathias, Lily, Penny, Charlie, Brayden, Otto.

A celebration of her life will be held on November 18, at Bethany Church, 6601 Alderson St, Schofield, WI. Visitation will be 9:00-11:00am, with a service at 11:00, and followed by a luncheon at the church.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

