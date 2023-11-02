This week’s featured cocktail artfully combines the flavors of peach, vanilla and orange for a delightful and refreshing way to end the work day. The Boozy Peachtini is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, and was created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Boozy Peachtini

2 oz. Peach syrup

2 oz. Vanilla syrup

2.5 oz. Orange juice

2.5 oz. Sprite or 7-up

2 oz. Vodka

Orange slices, for garnish

To create this drink, measure and pour the liquids into a pint glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice or two of orange, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.