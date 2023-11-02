Wausau Pilot & Review

A Tomahawk restaurant and adjacent real estate office are heavily damaged after a blaze ripped through the downtown buildings, according to sheriff’s officials.

Century 21, 24 W. Wisconsin Ave., and the connected Nacho’s Mexican Grill both appear to be total losses, with the roof on the real estate office caved in and crews remaining on scene Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the blaze was initially extinguished but reignited. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene, where flames and heavy black smoke poured from the buildings.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Nacho’s Mexican Grill say they lost everything in the fire. “Most importantly we need your prayers,” the post reads, in part.

There’s no word on injuries and officials have not said what could have caused Thursday’s fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Like this: Like Loading...