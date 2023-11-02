WAUSAU – Three women from across Marathon County will compete for the title of Miss Wausau Area on Nov. 11.

Directed by Jenny Stanke, the mother of Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke, the competition is an official local preliminary to the Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Competitions to be held in June 2024 in Oshkosh.

“The women of Marathon County are exceptionally talented, and they have been working incredibly hard in preparation for the Miss Wausau Area Competition,” said Jenny Stanke, executive director. “I look forward to crowning our inaugural winner and showcasing all that our community has to offer.”

Contestants will be judged in private interview, on-stage conversation, health and fitness, talent, and evening gown. Winners will receive cash scholarships to the school of their choice, as well as the opportunity to represent their community for the next year, and to compete for Miss Wisconsin, and potentially Miss America. The organization will also appoint a Miss Wausau Area’s Teen representative prior to the Miss Wisconsin Competition.

The competition will be held at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the UW Center for Civic Engagement, 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Tickets are $15 and will be sold at the door.

