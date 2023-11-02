STEVENS POINT – Enjoy a journey though the stars this November at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Planetarium shows will be offered at 2 p.m. on the Sundays of Nov. 5-19. Special youth-focused programs for families will be offered at 3 p.m. on select Sundays with story time followed by a show. All events are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated and help continue these programs:

· Nov. 5 – 2 p.m. “Seeing! A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time, and Mind” – Narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson, learn about the journey of a single photon from a distant star to a human retina.

· Nov. 5 – 3 p.m. “One World, One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure” – Follow along with “Sesame Street” characters as they learn about important landmarks within the universe.

· Nov. 12 – 2 p.m. “Earth, Sun, and the Moon” – Explore the relationship between our Earth, Moon, and Sun through the eyes of an animated coyote character learning about our solar system.

· Nov. 19 – 2 p.m. “The Hot and Energetic Universe” – See real life imagery of modern astronomical observations from supermassive blackholes, supernovas and more while learning how these magnificent spectacles work.

· Nov. 19 – 3 p.m. “Moles, What is Out There?” – Enjoy a fun, humorous animated show about a mole learning about light and stars.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more may schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost for these requests.

The planetarium is on the second floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is not available this semester. Instead, if there are clear skies on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 8:30-10 p.m., viewings will be available through portable telescopes. Meet at the north end of Coleman Field, the track located on the north end of campus at the corner of Maria Drive and Reserve Street. Street parking is available.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/smcpa/blocher-planetarium.

