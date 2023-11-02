By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A Wausau man arrested after dumping more than 1,200 grams of methamphetamine out of his vehicle after an early morning crash was sentenced to seven years in prison this week.

Police say James R. Newton, 41, crashed his Chevy Tahoe just before 4 a.m. on March 17 on Hwy. 29. A deputy investigating the crash discovered a black garbage bag that appeared to have been placed behind the front driver’s side wheel in an attempt to conceal the bag and its contents. The bag was on freshly disturbed snow but was completely dry, rather than covered as it would have been had the bag been run over in the crash, court documents state.

Police say Newton denied knowing anything about the bag, which contained multiple plastic baggies of a white crystalized substance. All four bags, which were weighed and tested, contained methamphetamine, police said.

Newton was initially booked on a probation hold. Court documents show he was on probation at the time of his arrest. Newton was previously convicted in 2020 of possessing amphetamine with intent to deliver and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

On Tuesday, Newton was convicted of possessing more than 50 grams of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver, second or subsequent offense. Three additional charges were dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion.

At sentencing, Circuit Judge Rick Cveykus ordered Newton to spend seven years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision.

