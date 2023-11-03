Wausau Pilot & Review

A Nekoosa woman last seen Oct. 27 has been reported missing, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Kayla Daniels, 27, last made contact from Kwik Trip in Spencer. She could be traveling in a gray or silver 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup with temporary plateD167GE.

Daniels is described as being 5?6? tall, weighing about 110 pounds. She has a tattoo above one eye. Police released several photos to aid in the search.

Anyone with information should call the Wood County Communications Center by calling 715-421-8701.

