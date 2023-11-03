WAUSAU – The 103rd season of curling at the Wausau Curling Club is underway.

Men’s, women’s, mixed and open leagues began competition this week. Senior “stick” curlers started curling two weeks ago. In addition, new leagues are in place for first-time curlers and those with fewer than five years of experience.

A full schedule of events lies ahead, starting with the popular Supper Club Bonspiel Nov. 17-19. In December, the club will host the state qualifiers for the national Under 18 competition, as well as two events for senior curlers.

Club members will also keep an eye on the Junior B World Curling championships in Finland, Dec. 8-19. A team skipped by Wausau West graduate Wes Wendling will compete for a chance to go to the world championships in February.

A full schedule of events is at wausaucurling.org.

