Fairmont Foods, Inc., a Fairmont, Minn. establishment, is recalling approximately 147,132 pounds of frozen spaghetti loops with meat sauce entrée products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The product contains egg, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen spaghetti loops with meat sauce entrée products were produced on various dates from December 2022, through August 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

7.25-oz. tray in-box packages containing “kidfresh Spaghetti Loops Meat Sauce” with lot codes FF120722, FF011823, FF021623, FF032323, FF042623, FF071923, or FF081023 and a “best if used by” date ranging from April 2024 to December 2024 on the side of the box.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 2WM” on the side of the box, below the “best if used by” date.

The problem was discovered by the producing establishment while conducting a routine ingredient label review. They notified FSIS that egg, a known allergen, was not declared on the finished product label. The problem occurred after a change in noodle formulation by the supplier.

One customer who has an egg allergy reported an adverse reaction after eating the product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

